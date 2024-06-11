WordPress /HTML Developer

Designing and building website front end.

Creation of website architecture.

Web hosting updates and maintenance

Build and management of website back end.

Website Form implementation:

Cognito forms

JotForms

Generating and manipulating different WordPress builders, themes, and plugins.

Code manipulation, HTML & CSS, JavaScript and PHP.

Monitoring the performance of the live websites.

WhatsApp Business ad Campaigns.

SEO implementation & Google analytics.

Technical support for in house.

Social media marketing.

Desired Skills:

WordPress

HTML Developer

BA Computer science

web development

HTML

CSS

JAVASCRIPT

Jquery

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

About The Employer:

A Geotech client in Johannesburg North, is seeking a talented WordPress/HTML developer to join their web development team.

The ideal candidate will have strong expertise in WordPress, HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, and a passion for creating visually appealing and highly functional websites. Responsibilities include developing and maintaining websites, ensuring they are responsive, user-friendly, and optimised for performance.

(Site based not remote)

