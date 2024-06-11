- Designing and building website front end.
- Creation of website architecture.
- Web hosting updates and maintenance
- Build and management of website back end.
- Website Form implementation:
- Cognito forms
- JotForms
- Generating and manipulating different WordPress builders, themes, and plugins.
- Code manipulation, HTML & CSS, JavaScript and PHP.
- Monitoring the performance of the live websites.
- WhatsApp Business ad Campaigns.
- SEO implementation & Google analytics.
- Technical support for in house.
- Social media marketing.
Desired Skills:
- WordPress
- HTML Developer
- BA Computer science
- web development
- HTML
- CSS
- JAVASCRIPT
- Jquery
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
About The Employer:
A Geotech client in Johannesburg North, is seeking a talented WordPress/HTML developer to join their web development team.
The ideal candidate will have strong expertise in WordPress, HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, and a passion for creating visually appealing and highly functional websites. Responsibilities include developing and maintaining websites, ensuring they are responsive, user-friendly, and optimised for performance.
(Site based not remote)