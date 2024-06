Business Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Summary

Leading Financial Services Client requires a Senior Business Analyst to join their team on a 6 Month contract

Description

Stakeholder management and communication

Execution of business analysis methodologies

Assist with project requirements planning

Process documentation

Business Requirements specification

Minimum Requirements

Matric

Business Analysis Certification or Diploma

5 Years experience as a Business Analyst

Experience working with compliance or Anti Money Laundering processes will be an advantage

Desired Skills:

Anti Money Laundering

AML

Business Analyst

Learn more/Apply for this position