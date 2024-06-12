Delphi Developer (6-Month Contract) – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic Retail Group seeks to fill a 6-Month Contract role for a highly skilled Delphi Developer who will be responsible for developing, maintaining, and enhancing software applications. You will be expected to proactively identify and provide recommendations on solutions for gaps in business processes and systems. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in Software Development, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science/IT or similar discipline and 3 years’ work experience in a similar role. You will require solid knowledge of database design & SQL and your tech toolset should also include Delphi/Delphi FMX Framework, PostgreSQL, MySQL, SQL & REST APIs. You should also possess excellent problem-solving skills with the ability to work effectively in an individual and collaborative team environment with business unit leaders to define and document requirements and obtain formal signoffs.

DUTIES:

Analyse, develop, test and deliver user requests.

Do development on strategic innovation projects.

Liaise with users to discuss functional spec details.

Support current systems.

Create and maintain comprehensive documentation for new and existing software applications.

Engage with customers and end-users to gather requirements, provide updates, and ensure satisfaction with the delivered software solutions.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.

Experience/Skills –

Proven 3 years’ experience as a Delphi Developer or similar role.

Knowledge of database design and SQL.

Familiarity with Agile Development methodologies.

Technologies:

Delphi/ Delphi FMX Framework

PostgreSQL Database

MySQL Database

SQL

REST APIs

Advantageous –

Retail experience.

Mobile Development exposure.

ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to follow instructions and adhere to standards.

Can work effectively both independently and as part of a team.

Committed to excellent customer service.

Delivering the highest possible quality of work.

Good communication skills.

Analytical mindset and logical thinker.

High-level of attention to detail and accuracy.

