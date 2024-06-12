Our client’s are looking for a Erlang Developer to enhance and maintain their current banking system. You’ll be part of a cross-functional team based in Johannesburg that’s responsible for the full software development life cycle, from conception to deployment.
As a Full Stack Developer, you should be comfortable around Erlang, Linux and mySQL databases. You should also be a team player with a knack for visual design and utility.
Key Requirements
- Proven experience as a Full Stack Developer or similar role
- Experience developing web and server-side applications
- Technologies used:
- Erlang
- MySQL (DBA type skills)
- Web technologies (HTML, CSS, JS, etc)
- Jasper Reports
- Email / SMTP
- Scripting (i.e. crontabs)
- Restful API
- JSON
- Internet banking
- Backoffice
- Core Banking systems
- Card switching
- API (Calling and Creating)
- EFT (credits, debit, unpaids, etc )
- Other websites with custom requirements
- SWIFT
- Utility functionality such as cash deposits, SMSs and airtime purchases.
- PCI compliance
