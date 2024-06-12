Erlang Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Jun 12, 2024

Our client’s are looking for a Erlang Developer to enhance and maintain their current banking system. You’ll be part of a cross-functional team based in Johannesburg that’s responsible for the full software development life cycle, from conception to deployment.
As a Full Stack Developer, you should be comfortable around Erlang, Linux and mySQL databases. You should also be a team player with a knack for visual design and utility.

Key Requirements

  • Proven experience as a Full Stack Developer or similar role
  • Experience developing web and server-side applications
  • Technologies used:
  • Erlang
  • MySQL (DBA type skills)
  • Web technologies (HTML, CSS, JS, etc)
  • Jasper Reports
  • Email / SMTP
  • Scripting (i.e. crontabs)
  • Restful API
  • JSON
  • Internet banking
  • Backoffice
  • Core Banking systems
  • Card switching
  • API (Calling and Creating)
  • EFT (credits, debit, unpaids, etc )
  • Other websites with custom requirements
  • SWIFT
  • Utility functionality such as cash deposits, SMSs and airtime purchases.
  • PCI compliance

