Erlang Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client’s are looking for a Erlang Developer to enhance and maintain their current banking system. You’ll be part of a cross-functional team based in Johannesburg that’s responsible for the full software development life cycle, from conception to deployment.

As a Full Stack Developer, you should be comfortable around Erlang, Linux and mySQL databases. You should also be a team player with a knack for visual design and utility.

Key Requirements

Proven experience as a Full Stack Developer or similar role

Experience developing web and server-side applications

Technologies used:

Erlang

MySQL (DBA type skills)

Web technologies (HTML, CSS, JS, etc)

Jasper Reports

Email / SMTP

Scripting (i.e. crontabs)

Restful API

JSON

Internet banking

Backoffice

Core Banking systems

Card switching

API (Calling and Creating)

EFT (credits, debit, unpaids, etc )

Other websites with custom requirements

SWIFT

Utility functionality such as cash deposits, SMSs and airtime purchases.

PCI compliance

