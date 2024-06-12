Fullstack Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Durban Region

We are looking for a fullstack developer for our client. Must be full-stack, front and back-end, and able to work independently with limited guidance.

Key Requirements

Tech stack: C#, Java, JavaScript, Angular, Windows server experience etc.

8-10 years+ experience

Desired Skills:

C#

Javascript

Angular

