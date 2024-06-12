Intermediate .NET Developer – Gauteng Pretoria

As a .NET Developer at iOCO, you will be a crucial contributor to our software development projects. Your proficiency in a range of technologies, from .NET (C#) and SQL, Web services, HTML, JavaScript, XML, SOAP, will drive the creation of efficient and scalable applications. You will collaborate within an Agile team environment, applying your problem-solving abilities to tackle challenges in a fast-paced setting.

What you will do:

Develop and maintain robust applications.

Utilize Entity Framework for efficient data access and manipulation.

Collaborate within an Agile team, participating in sprint planning, daily stand-ups, and other Agile ceremonies.

Design, create, and manage Windows Services, adapting them to meet evolving needs.

Apply batch processing knowledge to efficiently handle large datasets and scheduled tasks.

Successfully promoted code across different environments, ensuring smooth deployment and minimizing disruptions.

Handle Production Support requirements and Business-As-Usual (BAU) tasks with a focus on maintaining high-quality service.

Utilize your Financial Services/Public Sector experience, if applicable, to deliver solutions that meet industry-specific requirements.

Systems analysis and design.

Software development for new systems/sub-systems.

Sustaining software of existing systems/products.

Assist in user training and support.

Technical support for business development activities.

Your expertise:

2-4 yrs experience as a software developer in a scientific or technical environment.

In-depth working/development knowledge of Web services, HTML, JavaScript, XML, SOAP.

Extensive knowledge of Microsoft SQL Server stack of technologies mandatory / MySQL is beneficial.

Solid experience of C#; .NET (C/C++ advantageous).

Substantial experience in the design and the delivery products and/or product features.

Interpret/Record/Process/Implementation of user requirements.

Qualifications Required:

BSc Computer Science

Knowledge of AI, MSL and Analytics

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Hybrid office working model – Lynwood, Pretoria

Reliable internet connection mandatory to work from home with a permanent online connection during works hours expected.

Personal Attributes:

Excellent problem-solving skills with an analytical mind-set.

Good Interpersonal and communication skills.

Take initiative, be able to work both in a team and have the ability to work independently.

Ability to operate under pressure – must be a fast and accurate worker who is results driven.

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to our inspiring developer forums. A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.?

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

