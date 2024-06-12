IT Project Manager

A well-established company within the Learning and Development sector is seeking the expertise of a IT Project Manager to join their team to be based in JHB CBD. This will be a permanent requirement.

The Key Responsibilities for this Role Include

Definite Project Scopes

Running day-to-day management of projects for all phases

Full-scale end-to-end project documentation

Functioning Governance Structures are in place for projects

Budgets and management of costs

Facilitation, coaching and mentoring team

Risk Management

Qualification



Relevant IT Bachelor’s Degree (NQF7) (non-negotiable)

Prince 2 / PMI or similar Certification (non-negotiable)

ITIL Foundation Certification (advantageous)

Experience

5+ years’ experience as a Project Manager preferably within the Education / Learning and Development sector

Must have experience working with Business Stakeholders within cross functional matrix environment

Experience managing stakeholders, 3rd party suppliers and internal teams

Experience with implementation of systems or data projects

Experience with gathering of requirements from client to business and documentation

Experience with different methodologies including SDLC, Agile, Scrum, Waterfall

If you are interested in this opportunity, please apply directly.

If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider the vacancy application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database for any other suitable roles/positions.

Desired Skills:

Agile

IT Infrastructure

MS Project

Project Management

Scrum

Learn more/Apply for this position