A well-established company within the Learning and Development sector is seeking the expertise of a IT Project Manager to join their team to be based in JHB CBD. This will be a permanent requirement.
The Key Responsibilities for this Role Include
- Definite Project Scopes
- Running day-to-day management of projects for all phases
- Full-scale end-to-end project documentation
- Functioning Governance Structures are in place for projects
- Budgets and management of costs
- Facilitation, coaching and mentoring team
- Risk Management
Qualification
- Relevant IT Bachelor’s Degree (NQF7) (non-negotiable)
- Prince 2 / PMI or similar Certification (non-negotiable)
- ITIL Foundation Certification (advantageous)
Experience
- 5+ years’ experience as a Project Manager preferably within the Education / Learning and Development sector
- Must have experience working with Business Stakeholders within cross functional matrix environment
- Experience managing stakeholders, 3rd party suppliers and internal teams
- Experience with implementation of systems or data projects
- Experience with gathering of requirements from client to business and documentation
- Experience with different methodologies including SDLC, Agile, Scrum, Waterfall
Desired Skills:
- Agile
- IT Infrastructure
- MS Project
- Project Management
- Scrum