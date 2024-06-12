Summary
Leading financial company seeks an IT Support Specialist for a contract role based in Cape Town.
Description
- Ensure smooth running of production application and infrastructure
- Provide 24 x 7 first-line standby/support for production environments
- Create temporary fixes within systems to achieve Service Level Agreement
- Provide technical advice and consultation to business
- Implement cost-saving / optimisation initiatives.
- Participate in the systems handover process (OSSP)
- Participate in software and hardware upgrades.
- Manage capacity monitoring
Minimum Requirements
- Grade 12 (Matric)
- Minimum 2 years of practical technical support experience
- IT-related tertiary qualification / ITIL qualification
- Knowledge of SQL applications, databases, and IT concepts is advantageous.
Desired Skills:
- IT Support
- 1st Line
- Financial Services
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric