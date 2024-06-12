IT Support Specialist – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Jun 12, 2024

Summary

Leading financial company seeks an IT Support Specialist for a contract role based in Cape Town.

Description

  • Ensure smooth running of production application and infrastructure
  • Provide 24 x 7 first-line standby/support for production environments
  • Create temporary fixes within systems to achieve Service Level Agreement
  • Provide technical advice and consultation to business
  • Implement cost-saving / optimisation initiatives.
  • Participate in the systems handover process (OSSP)
  • Participate in software and hardware upgrades.
  • Manage capacity monitoring

Minimum Requirements

  • Grade 12 (Matric)
  • Minimum 2 years of practical technical support experience
  • IT-related tertiary qualification / ITIL qualification
  • Knowledge of SQL applications, databases, and IT concepts is advantageous.

Desired Skills:

  • IT Support
  • 1st Line
  • Financial Services

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

