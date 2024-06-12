IT Support Specialist – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Summary

Leading financial company seeks an IT Support Specialist for a contract role based in Cape Town.

Description

Ensure smooth running of production application and infrastructure

Provide 24 x 7 first-line standby/support for production environments

Create temporary fixes within systems to achieve Service Level Agreement

Provide technical advice and consultation to business

Implement cost-saving / optimisation initiatives.

Participate in the systems handover process (OSSP)

Participate in software and hardware upgrades.

Manage capacity monitoring

Minimum Requirements

Grade 12 (Matric)

Minimum 2 years of practical technical support experience

IT-related tertiary qualification / ITIL qualification

Knowledge of SQL applications, databases, and IT concepts is advantageous.

Desired Skills:

IT Support

1st Line

Financial Services

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

