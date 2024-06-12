Network & Server Administrator – Gauteng Centurion

Jun 12, 2024

Minimum Requirements

  • Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in the Information Technology or related field.
  • 2 years’ relevant experience and knowledge working in an ICT environment.
  • Proven experience in the support and maintenance of computers systems, servers and network infrastructure.

Duties

  • Providing technical support to end users on hardware, software and network related issues.
  • Ensure the proper functionality of the network components, including routers, switches and firewalls
  • Assisting with the setup, support, maintenance and administration of servers, including capacity planning.
  • Monitoring and administering access to the computers systems, servers and network of the Corporation.
  • Monitoring the health and performance of the computer systems, servers and network using automated tools.
  • Performing backups of critical systems and data; including testing disaster recovery plans to ensure business continuity.
  • Liaising with service providers and contractors that provide cybersecurity, connectivity and hosting services to the Corporation.
  • Ensuring the regular patching of firmware and software to protect against vulnerabilities.
  • Assisting the Information Security and Governance Analyst with the implementation of cybersecurity controls (including policies, procedures and technical controls).
  • Maintaining comprehensive documentation for system configurations, procedures and changes.
  • Administering and providing support for tickets logged on the ICT service desk.
  • Providing monthly and quality reports on the performance of the service desk, computer systems, servers and network.

Desired Skills:

  • It Support
  • Network Support
  • Network Administration
  • Servers
  • patching
  • Hardware
  • Software
  • Network Components Functionality

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Established and stable company. Very good working conditions.

