Network & Server Administrator

Minimum Requirements
- Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in the Information Technology or related field.
- 2 years’ relevant experience and knowledge working in an ICT environment.
- Proven experience in the support and maintenance of computers systems, servers and network infrastructure.
Duties
- Providing technical support to end users on hardware, software and network related issues.
- Ensure the proper functionality of the network components, including routers, switches and firewalls
- Assisting with the setup, support, maintenance and administration of servers, including capacity planning.
- Monitoring and administering access to the computers systems, servers and network of the Corporation.
- Monitoring the health and performance of the computer systems, servers and network using automated tools.
- Performing backups of critical systems and data; including testing disaster recovery plans to ensure business continuity.
- Liaising with service providers and contractors that provide cybersecurity, connectivity and hosting services to the Corporation.
- Ensuring the regular patching of firmware and software to protect against vulnerabilities.
- Assisting the Information Security and Governance Analyst with the implementation of cybersecurity controls (including policies, procedures and technical controls).
- Maintaining comprehensive documentation for system configurations, procedures and changes.
- Administering and providing support for tickets logged on the ICT service desk.
- Providing monthly and quality reports on the performance of the service desk, computer systems, servers and network.
Desired Skills:
- It Support
- Network Support
- Network Administration
- Servers
- patching
- Hardware
- Software
- Network Components Functionality
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Established and stable company. Very good working conditions.