Oracle DBA (KG) – Gauteng Centurion

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?
– Design and implement cloud-based database solutions.
– Develop and maintain database migration plans.
– Work closely with cross-functional teams to identify and resolve database-related issues.
– Ensure that all database systems are secure, reliable, and compliant with industry standards.
– Develop and maintain documentation for all database systems and processes.
– Stay up-to-date with emerging trends and technologies in database engineering and cloud computing.
Minimum Requirements:
WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?
– ITIL process knowledge and work experience.
– At least 5 years of practical experience in Oracle database administration or development.
– Fluent business English.
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
– Experience with Oracle database architecture, automation, and performance tuning.
– Expert knowledge of cloud architectures with a focus on databases.
– Experience with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, autonomous database on shared and dedicated infrastructure, provisioning and supporting of OCI resources (preferred).
– Optional Postgres SQL knowledge in cloud environment.
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
– Sound experience with agile methods (Scrum, Kanban).
– Proficiency in additional European languages is a plus.
Desired Skills:
- PostgreSQL
- Kanban
- Scrum
- Oracle DBA
- Oracle Cloud Infrastructure