Oracle DBA (KG)

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

– Design and implement cloud-based database solutions.

– Develop and maintain database migration plans.

– Work closely with cross-functional teams to identify and resolve database-related issues.

– Ensure that all database systems are secure, reliable, and compliant with industry standards.

– Develop and maintain documentation for all database systems and processes.

– Stay up-to-date with emerging trends and technologies in database engineering and cloud computing.

Minimum Requirements:

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

– ITIL process knowledge and work experience.

– At least 5 years of practical experience in Oracle database administration or development.

– Fluent business English.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

– Experience with Oracle database architecture, automation, and performance tuning.

– Expert knowledge of cloud architectures with a focus on databases.

– Experience with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, autonomous database on shared and dedicated infrastructure, provisioning and supporting of OCI resources (preferred).

– Optional Postgres SQL knowledge in cloud environment.

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

– Sound experience with agile methods (Scrum, Kanban).

– Proficiency in additional European languages is a plus.

Desired Skills:

PostgreSQL

Kanban

Scrum

Oracle DBA

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

