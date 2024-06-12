SAP Basis Consultant (Expert) 1087 – Gauteng Pretoria

SAP Basis Consultant with PaaS / IaaS / SuSe Linux / SAP HANA and Oracle Database knowledge required for a reputable global company

Proactive monitoring and maintenance of the SAP Landscape focusing on analysing and planning of SAP maintenance tasks and system changes with DevOps Operations/Technical of all technical (non-functional) projects/maintenance for the supported landscapes.

Provide 2nd level support during incidents by analysing system logs and overall system resources to identify problematic areas.

Ensure availability and performance of the SAP infrastructure and associated databases

SAP Technical Administration

Incident and Request Management

Change Request Management

SAP Technical System Monitoring

Project and Start-up Management

SAP Transport Management

Desired Skills:

SAP Basis Consultant

SuSe

PaaS

IaaS

SAP HANA

