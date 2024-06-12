SAP Basis Consultant (Expert) 1087

SAP Basis Consultant with PaaS / IaaS / SuSe Linux / SAP HANA and Oracle Database knowledge required for a reputable global company
- Proactive monitoring and maintenance of the SAP Landscape focusing on analysing and planning of SAP maintenance tasks and system changes with DevOps Operations/Technical of all technical (non-functional) projects/maintenance for the supported landscapes.
- Provide 2nd level support during incidents by analysing system logs and overall system resources to identify problematic areas.
- Ensure availability and performance of the SAP infrastructure and associated databases
- SAP Technical Administration
- Incident and Request Management
- Change Request Management
- SAP Technical System Monitoring
- Project and Start-up Management
- SAP Transport Management
Desired Skills:
- SAP Basis Consultant
- SuSe
- PaaS
- IaaS
- SAP HANA