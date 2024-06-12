SAP Basis Consultant (Expert) 1087

Jun 12, 2024

SAP Basis Consultant with PaaS / IaaS / SuSe Linux / SAP HANA and Oracle Database knowledge required for a reputable global company
  • Proactive monitoring and maintenance of the SAP Landscape focusing on analysing and planning of SAP maintenance tasks and system changes with DevOps Operations/Technical of all technical (non-functional) projects/maintenance for the supported landscapes.
  • Provide 2nd level support during incidents by analysing system logs and overall system resources to identify problematic areas.
  • Ensure availability and performance of the SAP infrastructure and associated databases
  • SAP Technical Administration
  • Incident and Request Management
  • Change Request Management
  • SAP Technical System Monitoring
  • Project and Start-up Management
  • SAP Transport Management

Please send CV to:

Desired Skills:

  • SAP Basis Consultant
  • SuSe
  • PaaS
  • IaaS
  • SAP HANA

