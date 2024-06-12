Senior Business Analyst at Datonomy Solutions

We are looking for a Senior Business Analyst to join our team in Cape Town- hybrid.
Role Details:
- Requirements Documentation
- Stakeholder management and communication skills
- Execution of business analysis methodology
- Identify, refine, clarify, and define the business need.
- Able to assist with project requirements planning.
- Applying and anticipating technical expertise
- Process documentation
- Business Requirements specification
- Impact Assessment
- Ad-hoc reporting
- Process and data integrity
- Project Management Skills
- Strong Business Analytic Skills
- Execution and implementation of identified solutions and processes
Experience and Qualifications required:
- 5 + years’ experience as a Business Analyst.
- Proven experience as a Business Analyst.
- Strong analytical skills with the ability to gather and interpret information.
- Background in compliance and or Anti Money Laundering processes (Advantageous).
- Project experience through a life cycle of implementation.
- Proficiency in business process analysis, requirement elicitation, and documentation.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills to effectively collaborate with diverse stakeholders.
- Detail-oriented mindset with the ability to prioritize tasks and meet deadlines in a fast-paced environment.
- Strong problem-solving and critical-thinking abilities.
- Experience in mapping out complex business processes.
- Professional certifications in business analysis (e.g., CBAP, PMI-PBA, BA diploma).
- Solid understanding of Business Processes and project ways of working.
Desired Skills:
- Business
- Analysis
- process documentation