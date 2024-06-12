Senior Business Analyst at Datonomy Solutions – Western Cape Cape Town

Jun 12, 2024

We are looking for a Senior Business Analyst to join our team in Cape Town- hybrid.

Role Details:

  • Requirements Documentation
  • Stakeholder management and communication skills
  • Execution of business analysis methodology
  • Identify, refine, clarify, and define the business need.
  • Able to assist with project requirements planning.
  • Applying and anticipating technical expertise
  • Process documentation
  • Business Requirements specification
  • Impact Assessment
  • Ad-hoc reporting
  • Process and data integrity
  • Project Management Skills
  • Strong Business Analytic Skills
  • Execution and implementation of identified solutions and processes

Experience and Qualifications required:

  • 5 + years’ experience as a Business Analyst.
  • Proven experience as a Business Analyst.
  • Strong analytical skills with the ability to gather and interpret information.
  • Background in compliance and or Anti Money Laundering processes (Advantageous).
  • Project experience through a life cycle of implementation.
  • Proficiency in business process analysis, requirement elicitation, and documentation.
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills to effectively collaborate with diverse stakeholders.
  • Detail-oriented mindset with the ability to prioritize tasks and meet deadlines in a fast-paced environment.
  • Strong problem-solving and critical-thinking abilities.
  • Experience in mapping out complex business processes.
  • Professional certifications in business analysis (e.g., CBAP, PMI-PBA, BA diploma).
  • Solid understanding of Business Processes and project ways of working.

Desired Skills:

  • Business
  • Analysis
  • process documentation

