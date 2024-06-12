Senior Programmer

To develop and support for the B2B platform.- AWS Certified Developer with 5+ years of industry experience and more than 2 years as Full Stack AWS Developer comprising of software configuration, design, development, and data lake implementation/support on AWS- Proficient in various AWS services such as EKS, VPC, EC2, S3, ELB, AutoScalingGroup (ASG), EBS, RDS, IAM, EFS etc.- Developed data ingestion modules using AWS Step Functions, AWS Glue and Python modules- Highly result driven, quality and craftmanship focused with good interpersonal skills, linear problem-solving skills, self-motivated, fast learner, good team player.

– Analyse and understand the current business environment.- Analyse and understand the current business strategies.- Understand the current trends and developments in the industry.- Liaise with business on regular basis to co-ordinate initiatives, provide feedback, highlight risks and discuss issues.

– Establish and maintain process and technology standards for development lifecycle, coordinating with Architecture teams as needed.

– Oversee solution development from a project/task management perspective.

– Review proposed solutions to ensure strategic alignment, adherence to standards and quality of deliverables.

– Engage with business representatives to obtain review and agreement on solutions that are presented.

– Collaborate with business analysts and solutions architects to develop technical architectures for strategic enterprise projects and initiatives.

– Responsible for design, implementation, and operational support for Cloud-based infrastructure solutions.

– Develop web and client-based decision support systems solutions on the cloud platform including reports, dashboards, self-service channels and data extracts.

– Plan, design and develop data warehouse solutions on cloud platform to enable the team provide the following (among other deliverables):

– Extraction & Transformation of data from various data sources

– Development and implementation of high-volume batch and/or real time data loads

– Provide strong lead on technical knowledge of programming and analysis.

– Provide leadership in analysis and generation of application and technical requirements for applications

– Define technical and functional standards and ensure delivered work meets technical, functional, performance and business requirements as well as best practices

– Develop, test and debug code associated with reporting team deliverables.

– Maintain system in accordance with department standards and best practices

– Organise the support and maintenance of existing database and decision support systems including:

– Troubleshooting data and system related issues

– Identify problems and propose changes

– Liaise with technical and business users to resolve issues

– Implement changes to existing systems

– Facilitate response to incidents raised within SLA.

– Review incidents and action corrective steps and define root cause remediation’s.

– Check and monitor quality of work produced by staff.- Coach and mentor both mid-level and junior staff.

