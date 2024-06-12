Senior Programmer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

- MAIN PURPOSE OF THE JOB / EXPERIENCE
To develop and support for the B2B platform.- AWS Certified Developer with 5+ years of industry experience and more than 2 years as Full Stack AWS Developer comprising of software configuration, design, development, and data lake implementation/support on AWS- Proficient in various AWS services such as EKS, VPC, EC2, S3, ELB, AutoScalingGroup (ASG), EBS, RDS, IAM, EFS etc.- Developed data ingestion modules using AWS Step Functions, AWS Glue and Python modules- Highly result driven, quality and craftmanship focused with good interpersonal skills, linear problem-solving skills, self-motivated, fast learner, good team player.
Desired Skills:
- Talent Management
- Business Plans
- 2. Solution Development
- Service Delivery
- Decision-making skills
- Advanced Excel Skills
- Organisational and time management skills
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS AND INDICATORS
– Business Relationship
– Analyse and understand the current business environment.- Analyse and understand the current business strategies.- Understand the current trends and developments in the industry.- Liaise with business on regular basis to co-ordinate initiatives, provide feedback, highlight risks and discuss issues.
Solution Development
– Establish and maintain process and technology standards for development lifecycle, coordinating with Architecture teams as needed.
– Oversee solution development from a project/task management perspective.
– Review proposed solutions to ensure strategic alignment, adherence to standards and quality of deliverables.
– Engage with business representatives to obtain review and agreement on solutions that are presented.
– Collaborate with business analysts and solutions architects to develop technical architectures for strategic enterprise projects and initiatives.
– Responsible for design, implementation, and operational support for Cloud-based infrastructure solutions.
– Develop web and client-based decision support systems solutions on the cloud platform including reports, dashboards, self-service channels and data extracts.
– Plan, design and develop data warehouse solutions on cloud platform to enable the team provide the following (among other deliverables):
– Extraction & Transformation of data from various data sources
– Development and implementation of high-volume batch and/or real time data loads
Service Delivery
– Provide strong lead on technical knowledge of programming and analysis.
– Provide leadership in analysis and generation of application and technical requirements for applications
– Define technical and functional standards and ensure delivered work meets technical, functional, performance and business requirements as well as best practices
– Develop, test and debug code associated with reporting team deliverables.
– Maintain system in accordance with department standards and best practices
– Organise the support and maintenance of existing database and decision support systems including:
– Troubleshooting data and system related issues
– Identify problems and propose changes
– Liaise with technical and business users to resolve issues
– Implement changes to existing systems
– Facilitate response to incidents raised within SLA.
– Review incidents and action corrective steps and define root cause remediation’s.
Talent Development
– Check and monitor quality of work produced by staff.- Coach and mentor both mid-level and junior staff.