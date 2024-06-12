Senior Project Manager

Jun 12, 2024

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Senior Project Manager to join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

Experience

  • 10-15 years’ experience working in a project environment of which 5-6 years working with medium to high complexity projects
  • Financial Services industry experience is essential
  • Formal Project Management certification from an accredited PM body (e.g. PMP, AMP, Prince2, MSP) is preferred
  • Knowledge of project management methodologies, frameworks and best practices, as well as project management tools in a waterfall and agile context
  • Strong communication and interpersonal skills
  • Ability to meet deadlines / milestones
  • Strong negotiation skills

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

Desired Skills:

  • Project Management
  • Financial Services
  • PMP
  • AMP
  • Prince2
  • Waterfall
  • Agile

