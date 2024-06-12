Senior Project Manager – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Senior Project Manager to join them on an independent contract basis
IT / Finance
Experience
- 10-15 years’ experience working in a project environment of which 5-6 years working with medium to high complexity projects
- Financial Services industry experience is essential
- Formal Project Management certification from an accredited PM body (e.g. PMP, AMP, Prince2, MSP) is preferred
- Knowledge of project management methodologies, frameworks and best practices, as well as project management tools in a waterfall and agile context
- Strong communication and interpersonal skills
- Ability to meet deadlines / milestones
- Strong negotiation skills
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- Financial Services
- PMP
- AMP
- Prince2
- Waterfall
- Agile