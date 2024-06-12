Senior Software Developer

Responsibilities:

Lead the team in design, development, and implementation of BizTalk applications and solutions utilizing advanced features of the platform.

Conduct Code Review of development work performed by the Team.

Define integration architectures and best practices for integrations.

Engage with counterparties to negotiate integration requirements.

Maintain and ensure the high availability of Production BizTalk servers and related systems.

Ensure the availability of Dev/QA and UAT BizTalk environments for ongoing development work.

Perform oversight of requirement analysis process and design technical solution specifications.

Mentor junior and mid-level developers, providing knowledge, guidance and support.

Oversee and report on project timelines, deliverables, and quality assurance.

Stay updated with the latest trends and technologies in BizTalk and integration services.

Skills and Qualifications:

Relevant IT Qualifications in Software Development or Software Engineering.

Extensive experience with BizTalk Server and its components (orchestrations, pipelines, schemas, adapters, etc.).

Expert knowledge of all BizTalk related technologies, web services (SOAP, REST) and legacy messaging systems such as MSMQ.

Extensive experience with implementation, configuration and optimisation of BizTalk servers in single and clustered setups.

Senior Level Developer in .NET, particularly C#.

Senior Level in SQL Server development, including data structures, stored procedures and query optimization.

Strong leadership, project management, and mentoring skills.

Excellent analytical, problem-solving, and decision-making abilities.

Outstanding communication and interpersonal skills.

Experience:

5+ years of experience in BizTalk, C# and SQL development.

Desired Skills:

BizTalk

C#

SQL

About The Employer:

– Passionate about their employees

– Customer Centric

– Great Vibes and Culture

