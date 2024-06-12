Senior Software Developer – Western Cape Century City

Responsibilities:
- Lead the team in design, development, and implementation of BizTalk applications and solutions utilizing advanced features of the platform.
- Conduct Code Review of development work performed by the Team.
- Define integration architectures and best practices for integrations.
- Engage with counterparties to negotiate integration requirements.
- Maintain and ensure the high availability of Production BizTalk servers and related systems.
- Ensure the availability of Dev/QA and UAT BizTalk environments for ongoing development work.
- Perform oversight of requirement analysis process and design technical solution specifications.
- Mentor junior and mid-level developers, providing knowledge, guidance and support.
- Oversee and report on project timelines, deliverables, and quality assurance.
- Stay updated with the latest trends and technologies in BizTalk and integration services.
Skills and Qualifications:
- Relevant IT Qualifications in Software Development or Software Engineering.
- Extensive experience with BizTalk Server and its components (orchestrations, pipelines, schemas, adapters, etc.).
- Expert knowledge of all BizTalk related technologies, web services (SOAP, REST) and legacy messaging systems such as MSMQ.
- Extensive experience with implementation, configuration and optimisation of BizTalk servers in single and clustered setups.
- Senior Level Developer in .NET, particularly C#.
- Senior Level in SQL Server development, including data structures, stored procedures and query optimization.
- Strong leadership, project management, and mentoring skills.
- Excellent analytical, problem-solving, and decision-making abilities.
- Outstanding communication and interpersonal skills.
Experience:
- 5+ years of experience in BizTalk, C# and SQL development.
Desired Skills:
- BizTalk
- C#
- SQL
About The Employer:
– Passionate about their employees
– Customer Centric
– Great Vibes and Culture