Senior Software Developer – Western Cape Century City

Jun 12, 2024

Responsibilities:

  • Lead the team in design, development, and implementation of BizTalk applications and solutions utilizing advanced features of the platform.
  • Conduct Code Review of development work performed by the Team.
  • Define integration architectures and best practices for integrations.
  • Engage with counterparties to negotiate integration requirements.
  • Maintain and ensure the high availability of Production BizTalk servers and related systems.
  • Ensure the availability of Dev/QA and UAT BizTalk environments for ongoing development work.
  • Perform oversight of requirement analysis process and design technical solution specifications.
  • Mentor junior and mid-level developers, providing knowledge, guidance and support.
  • Oversee and report on project timelines, deliverables, and quality assurance.
  • Stay updated with the latest trends and technologies in BizTalk and integration services.

Skills and Qualifications:

  • Relevant IT Qualifications in Software Development or Software Engineering.
  • Extensive experience with BizTalk Server and its components (orchestrations, pipelines, schemas, adapters, etc.).
  • Expert knowledge of all BizTalk related technologies, web services (SOAP, REST) and legacy messaging systems such as MSMQ.
  • Extensive experience with implementation, configuration and optimisation of BizTalk servers in single and clustered setups.
  • Senior Level Developer in .NET, particularly C#.
  • Senior Level in SQL Server development, including data structures, stored procedures and query optimization.
  • Strong leadership, project management, and mentoring skills.
  • Excellent analytical, problem-solving, and decision-making abilities.
  • Outstanding communication and interpersonal skills.

Experience:

  • 5+ years of experience in BizTalk, C# and SQL development.

Desired Skills:

  • BizTalk
  • C#
  • SQL

About The Employer:

– Passionate about their employees
– Customer Centric
– Great Vibes and Culture

