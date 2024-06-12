Software Developer

Responsibilities:
- Building specific BizTalk, C# and SQL components in accordance with the design specifications as assigned by the Team Leader.
- Design and implement BizTalk applications using components created by other team members and themselves.
- Assist Junior Developers with assigned development tasks.
- Unit Testing and Debugging of BizTalk applications.
- Assist team in utilising best practices for BizTalk development and integration.
- Assist in optimizing BizTalk servers for Production environments and related systems.
- Maintain and Operation of Dev/QA/UAT BizTalk environments. Including Deployment planning.
- Participate in requirement analysis and developing technical specifications.
- Participate in project planning.
- Provide high level support and maintenance for existing BizTalk applications.
- Collaborate with team members and stakeholders to ensure project success.
Skills and Qualifications:
- Relevant IT Qualifications in Software Development or Software Engineering.
- Proficient in BizTalk Server, including orchestrations, maps, pipelines, and schemas.
- Proficient in Operation and Maintenance of BizTalk Server.
- Strong knowledge of all BizTalk related technologies and web services (SOAP, REST).
- Proficient with SDLC processes.
- Intermediate level Developer in .NET development, particularly C#.
- Intermediate level in SQL Server and database design.
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
- Excellent communication and teamwork abilities.
Experience:
- 2-5 years of experience in BizTalk, C# and SQL development.
Desired Skills:
- BizTalk
- C#
- SQL
About The Employer:
– Great Work Culture
– Driven to succeed
– Customer Centric