Software Developer – Western Cape Century City

Jun 12, 2024

Responsibilities:

  • Building specific BizTalk, C# and SQL components in accordance with the design specifications as assigned by the Team Leader.
  • Design and implement BizTalk applications using components created by other team members and themselves.
  • Assist Junior Developers with assigned development tasks.
  • Unit Testing and Debugging of BizTalk applications.
  • Assist team in utilising best practices for BizTalk development and integration.
  • Assist in optimizing BizTalk servers for Production environments and related systems.
  • Maintain and Operation of Dev/QA/UAT BizTalk environments. Including Deployment planning.
  • Participate in requirement analysis and developing technical specifications.
  • Participate in project planning.
  • Provide high level support and maintenance for existing BizTalk applications.
  • Collaborate with team members and stakeholders to ensure project success.

Skills and Qualifications:

  • Relevant IT Qualifications in Software Development or Software Engineering.
  • Proficient in BizTalk Server, including orchestrations, maps, pipelines, and schemas.
  • Proficient in Operation and Maintenance of BizTalk Server.
  • Strong knowledge of all BizTalk related technologies and web services (SOAP, REST).
  • Proficient with SDLC processes.
  • Intermediate level Developer in .NET development, particularly C#.
  • Intermediate level in SQL Server and database design.
  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
  • Excellent communication and teamwork abilities.

Experience:

  • 2-5 years of experience in BizTalk, C# and SQL development.

Desired Skills:

  • BizTalk
  • C#
  • SQL

About The Employer:

– Great Work Culture
– Driven to succeed
– Customer Centric

Learn more/Apply for this position