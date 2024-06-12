Our client in the Banking Industry is looking for a Software Test Engineer to join their team!
Job Description:
- Analyse, design and execute manual and automated test cases to ensure overall quality of the Product.
- Collaborate across multi-discipline teams including; Business Analyst, Architect, Developer or any other stakeholder to ensure the Product under development are of high quality and meet the client’s requirements.
Job Responsibilities:
- Perform Test Analysis and conduct Manual Testing, as well as use the automation framework and pre-defined test tools to inspect, analyse, design, develop and implement re-useable automated test assets to quality assure the solution and its architecture to ensure the overall quality of the solution.
Requirements:
- Front end automation is vital, with some API exposure.
- Tools include Selenium / Appium / Healenium / RestAssured, using Java language with IntelliJ IDE.
- Optional ISTQB certification
Desired Skills:
