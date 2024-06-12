Software Test Engineer

Our client in the Banking Industry is looking for a Software Test Engineer to join their team!

Job Description:

Analyse, design and execute manual and automated test cases to ensure overall quality of the Product.

Collaborate across multi-discipline teams including; Business Analyst, Architect, Developer or any other stakeholder to ensure the Product under development are of high quality and meet the client’s requirements.

Job Responsibilities:

Perform Test Analysis and conduct Manual Testing, as well as use the automation framework and pre-defined test tools to inspect, analyse, design, develop and implement re-useable automated test assets to quality assure the solution and its architecture to ensure the overall quality of the solution.

Requirements:

Front end automation is vital, with some API exposure.

Tools include Selenium / Appium / Healenium / RestAssured, using Java language with IntelliJ IDE.

Optional ISTQB certification

Desired Skills:

