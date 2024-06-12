Systems Integrator (Microsoft)

An exciting opportunity is currently available for a Systems Integrator (Microsoft) in JHB CBD within the Learning and Development sector. This will be a full-time office-based role. This role will test your thinking abilities and tap into your problem-solving abilities.

The Key Responsibilities for this Role Include

Designing, coding, testing and analysing software programs and applications

Investigating, designing, documenting, and revising software specifications

Identify, analyse, and fix software issues

Create and update of user guides and manuals as well as creating programming scripts

Software upgrades

Qualification



Matric / Grade 12

Tertiary qualification in Information Systems, Computer Science or equivalent (NQF level 7 or higher) (non-negotiable)

MCTS or MCPD Certifications

Experience

4+ years’ experience in Systems Integration

Working knowledge of various programming languages such as C#, ASP.NET Core, MVC, CSS, Bootstrap, XML, HTML5, Entity Framework, Link, SSRS, jQuery, JavaScript, MS SQL/Oracle, Web Service/Windows Communication Foundation/API

Azure DevOps, Git, Agile, AngularJS, Python (advantageous)

Experienced with enterprise applications and mobile app development

Experience working integrated development environments

Extensive experience with Windows Operating Systems and SQL Databases

Knowledge of data privacy practices and laws

Ready to make your next career move? Please apply directly.

If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider the vacancy application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database for any other suitable roles/positions.

