Technical Implementation Consultant .NET Developer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Our client is looking for a Technical Implementation Consultant with a focus on .NET in Cape Town area! Hybrid working model available for their offices in Stellenbosch. The successful candidate will work alongside their designers, client-facing team members, and clients to help shape the future of technology.

Key Requirements

5+ years experience

Degree candidates take first preference

Technical proficiency in range of technologies including .NET (VB, C#, ASP.NET), SQL, JavaScript, HTML, XML

A keen interest or background in Financial Services, Private Equity, Alternative Assets and FinTech

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

.NET

SQL

Javascript

HTML

