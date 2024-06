Test Specialist & Business Analyst – Vehicle Invoicing (Expert) – 2794

Business Analyst / Tester with sales environment Accounting / Financial and Process knowledge required for a large reputable global company – SAP S/4 HANA and BCom Accounting

Business Analyst / Tester with sales environment Accounting / Financial and Process knowledge required for a large reputable global company

BCom Accounting

SAP S/4 HANA

Solid SAP front-end experience in SD, FI, and/or MM (any combination of these modules is suitable)

Back-end coding experience advantageous

In-depth process experience in Accounting/Finance processes and experience in invoicing/billing processes

Test experience – Manual testing experience is required, test automation advantageous

Agile working environment

Please send CV to: [Email Address Removed]

If you have not received any feedback within 7 days, please consider your application unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

Tosca

SAP S4/HANA

Manual testing

Learn more/Apply for this position