Africa’s cultural renaissance fuses creativity and innovation

Our continent is rich with ideas – let’s continue to work to support its creative youth towards social upliftment and global dominance, writes Skinder Hundal, global arts director of the British Council.

As we stand at the crossroads of cultural transformation and technological innovation, Africa’s spirited heartbeat has never been louder. The continent’s cultural and creative sectors are undergoing a renaissance – and it’s fuelled by its dynamic youth, hungry to capture the global community through art, technology, and entrepreneurship.

African culture and creativity have always been rich and diverse, but today the sectors are experiencing a singular surge in global influence and local innovation. This transformation is not just about preserving heritage; it’s about redefining it.

Our artists, musicians, and designers are no longer just participants – they are vanguards in the global dialogue. They blend traditional narratives with modern mediums, crafting a unique identity that resonates loudly on both local and international stages. They are adventurous, provocative, vital.

With more than 60% of its population under the age of 25, Africa is uniquely positioned to capitalise on the creativity and ingenuity of its youth. This burgeoning workforce navigates the digital landscape with ease and agility, using short-form platforms like Instagram and TikTok not just for entertainment but as tools for economic and social empowerment.

Naturally, this new reality presents both opportunities and challenges. As connectivity increases, so does competition. As access to digital tools spreads, so does the need for robust, sustainable business models that can withstand the pressures of a global market.

This new era in Africa’s cultural evolution is marked by an acute awareness about the role of creativity in societal development. There is a growing recognition that our creative industries are not only about artistic expression but are also a significant economic powerhouse that can drive sustainable development.

The narrative has shifted from viewing art and culture as peripheral – a “nice-to-have” – to recognising them as central to our economic and social strategies. This shift is crucial not only for cultural preservation but also for economic innovation, as each creative endeavour also means potential avenues for job creation, education, and international collaboration.

The British Council has been a keen collaborator in this transformative landscape. By establishing platforms like the SoCreative Summit and supporting the SoCreative eLearning platform, we aim to support the youth to not just participate, but lead the discourse. Our platforms give the continent’s creatives a space where they can innovate and learn, with tools and resources that help them transform their ideas into sustainable businesses.

As we mark the fifth anniversary of the SoCreative Summit in 2024, it’s important to reflect on its impact and the path forward. The spirit of the summit will now morph through the SoCreative eLearning platform, engaging tens of thousands of beneficiaries. This platform will continue to support aspiring and established creatives across Africa, ensuring that the knowledge, networks, and inspirations cultivated at the Summit continue to support future generations.

Our goal is clear: to foster a creative economy that is as robust as it is resilient. To achieve this, we need to continue building environments that nurture creativity and innovation. This means investing in education, technology, and enterprise. It means creating policies that support sustainable business practices and cultural exchange. It means advocating for creativity in every forum from the classroom to the boardroom, ensuring that the creative sector is recognised not as a luxury but as a necessity and at the heart of our society.

The journey of Africa’s creative sectors is one of optimism and ambition. With the right support and resources, there is no limit to what we can achieve. Our artists and entrepreneurs are not just creating art; they are creating opportunities – for themselves, for their communities, and for future generations. Let us continue to support and celebrate these trailblazers as we work together to build a continent that is culturally vibrant as it is economically strong.