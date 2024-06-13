Angular Developer – Consumer Web – Gauteng Centurion

Our client requires the services of an experienced Developer: Consumer Web to join our development team.

The ideal candidate will assist with the delivery of solutions to achieve customer satisfaction, while working within a team.

KEY DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITES:

• Deliver strategic projects on time, in budget, with the desired functionality, at the defined quality level in a sustainable way.

• Meet best practice criteria in the evaluation and testing of software.

• Complete work orders in appropriate timescales.

• Maintain and systems without introducing new defects.

• Enhance systems to support and move to new technologies.

• Share knowledge with development and support teams.

• Document systems, including enhancements to facilitate knowledge sharing.

• Mentor and coach Junior Developers.

• Ensure that the best practice development processes and standards are followed.

• Effective use of development toolset.

• Follow department development standards.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

• Relevant Degree or Diploma, with 2+ years of relevant work experience or 3+ years of relevant work experience.

• Training on related areas and skills would be advantageous.

• At least 2 years of experience working with Angular.

• Working with DevOps or similar would be advantageous.

• Working in an agile environment.

• Git knowledge, GitKraken advantageous.

• Exposure to good coding standard practices and source code configuration management.

Desired Skills:

Angular

Coding

Configuration

Development

DevOps

Git

Software

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid Contribution

Provident Fund Contribution

