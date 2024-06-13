Angular Developer – Consumer Web – Gauteng Centurion

Jun 13, 2024

Our client requires the services of an experienced Developer: Consumer Web to join our development team.

The ideal candidate will assist with the delivery of solutions to achieve customer satisfaction, while working within a team.

KEY DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITES:

• Deliver strategic projects on time, in budget, with the desired functionality, at the defined quality level in a sustainable way.
• Meet best practice criteria in the evaluation and testing of software.
• Complete work orders in appropriate timescales.
• Maintain and systems without introducing new defects.
• Enhance systems to support and move to new technologies.
• Share knowledge with development and support teams.
• Document systems, including enhancements to facilitate knowledge sharing.
• Mentor and coach Junior Developers.
• Ensure that the best practice development processes and standards are followed.
• Effective use of development toolset.
• Follow department development standards.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

• Relevant Degree or Diploma, with 2+ years of relevant work experience or 3+ years of relevant work experience.
• Training on related areas and skills would be advantageous.
• At least 2 years of experience working with Angular.
• Working with DevOps or similar would be advantageous.
• Working in an agile environment.
• Git knowledge, GitKraken advantageous.
• Exposure to good coding standard practices and source code configuration management.

Desired Skills:

  • Angular
  • Coding
  • Configuration
  • Development
  • DevOps
  • Git
  • Software

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid Contribution
  • Provident Fund Contribution

