Angular Developer – Consumer Web – Gauteng Centurion

Our client requires the services of an experienced Developer: Consumer Web to join our development team.
The ideal candidate will assist with the delivery of solutions to achieve customer satisfaction, while working within a team.
KEY DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITES:
• Deliver strategic projects on time, in budget, with the desired functionality, at the defined quality level in a sustainable way.
• Meet best practice criteria in the evaluation and testing of software.
• Complete work orders in appropriate timescales.
• Maintain and systems without introducing new defects.
• Enhance systems to support and move to new technologies.
• Share knowledge with development and support teams.
• Document systems, including enhancements to facilitate knowledge sharing.
• Mentor and coach Junior Developers.
• Ensure that the best practice development processes and standards are followed.
• Effective use of development toolset.
• Follow department development standards.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
• Relevant Degree or Diploma, with 2+ years of relevant work experience or 3+ years of relevant work experience.
• Training on related areas and skills would be advantageous.
• At least 2 years of experience working with Angular.
• Working with DevOps or similar would be advantageous.
• Working in an agile environment.
• Git knowledge, GitKraken advantageous.
• Exposure to good coding standard practices and source code configuration management.
Desired Skills:
- Angular
- Coding
- Configuration
- Development
- DevOps
- Git
- Software
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid Contribution
- Provident Fund Contribution