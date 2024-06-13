Business Analyst

ENVIRONMENT:

EFFECTIVELY manage the gathering and analysis of business requirements from users as the next Business Analyst sought by a dynamic Financial Services Group. You will be expected to negotiate and agree business requirements with the project sponsors and communicate these to the Development and QA teams, playing a key role in aiding the SPO team to manage projects. The successful incumbent must possess a suitable BA tertiary qualification with at least 5 years’ work experience with Business Analysis and Design and have Software Development Life Cycle experience, including Testing methodologies.

DUTIES:

Analyse and design new and enhanced business processes – Establish and clarify user requirements and ensure that requirements are accurately specified for projects and change requests. Prepare requirements documentation (BRS) and ensure that they are signed-off by the relevant stakeholders.

Ensure functional specifications are developed to support the business requirements (either developed by this person, or co-ordinate and signoff of these specifications if developed by a vendor).

Integration with Development teams to ensure effective delivery of user requirements – Review and approve system design specifications. Ensure that the Development team delivers the solutions according to specification.

Ensure effective testing – Ensure the Test team understands the full business requirement before handing over to the Test team. Assist the Test team when communicating with external partners and vendors. Ensure correct resolution for the defects raised (from opening the defect to closing it). Ensure that the critical business scenarios are tested to meet the specifications. During implementation phase of the project, ensure all PIR (post implementation review) processes are completed alongside the Project team.

Once the project is completed, ensure that the centralised process flows are kept up-to-date and are continuously improved where necessary.

Ensure effective facilitation of business meetings, ensuring clear decisions are taken and decisions and actions are clearly and accurately minuted.

Provide end-to-end project co-ordination for mini projects (effective co-ordination of resources and activities to meet agreed timelines for the project).

Provide effective leadership – Build effective and confident relationships with stakeholders (business, ICT and vendors). Continually seek opportunities to increase customer satisfaction and identify opportunities for business improvement. Provide clear and timeous feedback, and effectively manage business expectations.



REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Relevant tertiary qualification in Business Analysis.

Experience/Skills –

Minimum of 5 years Business Analysis experience.

Software Development Life Cycle experience, including Testing methodologies.

Advantageous –

Relevant Certification in Business Analysis.

Experience in the Financial Services industry.

Product knowledge of retail store cards, credit cards, loans, etc.

An understanding of application development, database and system design.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent verbal, written and facilitation communication skills.

Deadline driven.

Team player.

Motivated with good interpersonal skills.

Analytical with the ability to make good insightful decisions.

Ability to cultivate and sustain good working relationships.

Ability to influence appropriately.

Attention to detail.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] OR e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Business

Analyst

CPT

Learn more/Apply for this position