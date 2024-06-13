Business Analyst

Job Title: Business Analyst (Warehousing Experience)

Location: Durban (fully remote)

Job Type: 8-12 month contract

About the Role:

We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced Business Analyst with a strong background in warehousing to join our team. The project involves enabling a process and functionality to support the handling of third-party goods through our enterprise warehouse. The ideal candidate will be responsible for documenting requirements, defining “to be” processes, identifying necessary functional changes to applications, supporting training efforts, and assisting with User Acceptance Testing (UAT).

Requirements Documentation:

Degree in Business Administration, Information Systems, or a related field.

Proven experience as a Business Analyst in a warehousing environment.

Strong understanding of warehousing processes, inventory management, and supply chain operations.

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.

Proficiency in documenting business requirements and process flows.

Experience with ERP and warehousing management systems.

Strong communication skills with the ability to present complex information clearly to various stakeholders.

Experience in developing and delivering training materials.

Familiarity with UAT processes and best practices.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Preferred Qualifications:

– Certification in Business Analysis (e.g., CBAP, CCBA).

– Experience with specific warehousing software or ERP systems.

– Knowledge of third-party logistics (3PL) processes.

– Project management skills and experience.

Desired Skills:

Business analysis

Process Modelling

To-be process

Process Mapping

As-is process

Business Process Analysis

Workshop Facilitation

Requirement Gathering

User Acceptance Testing

Functional Requirements

Process reengineering

Analyse Business Processes

BRD

Traceability matrix

Requirements Gathering

Workflow Analysis

Business Process Mapping

Requirements elicitation

BPMN

Business Process

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

