Developer Consumer Web – Gauteng Centurion

Jun 13, 2024

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Relevant Degree or Diploma
  • At least 2 years of experience working with Angular
  • Working with DevOps or similar would be advantageous
  • Working in an agile environment

RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Deliver strategic projects on time, in budget, with the desired functionality, at the defined quality level in a sustainable way
  • Complete work orders in appropriate timescales
  • Enhance systems to to support and move to new technologies

Desired Skills:

  • Angular
  • DevOps
  • Agile

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

