Developer Consumer Web

REQUIREMENTS:
- Relevant Degree or Diploma
- At least 2 years of experience working with Angular
- Working with DevOps or similar would be advantageous
- Working in an agile environment
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Deliver strategic projects on time, in budget, with the desired functionality, at the defined quality level in a sustainable way
- Complete work orders in appropriate timescales
- Enhance systems to to support and move to new technologies
Contact Gay Geyser
[Phone Number Removed];
Email:[Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Angular
- DevOps
- Agile
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree