Development Team Lead (React, Node, Next.js) (CPT Remote)

AN innovative Digital Marketing Agency specializing in delivering cutting-edge solutions to clients with a focus on FinTech startups seeks the expertise of a Development Team Lead who will be responsible for managing a small team of Developers to deliver high-quality solutions for clients & lead Development efforts. The ideal candidate will have 5+ years Web Development, particularly with React, [URL Removed] and Node including prior experience in a leadership or management role, with a strong track record of successfully leading Development teams and delivering projects on time and within budget. Your tech toolset should also include HTML, CSS, JavaScript (ES6+), Git, Jira, Asana and ClickUp.

Lead a small team of Developers, providing guidance, mentorship, and support to ensure the successful delivery of projects.

Collaborate closely with the Project Management team to understand client requirements, establish project timelines, and allocate resources effectively.

Architect and develop robust, scalable, and maintainable web applications using React, [URL Removed] Node, and other relevant technologies.

Conduct regular code reviews to ensure code quality, adherence to best practices, and consistency across projects.

Stay updated on the latest industry trends, best practices, and emerging technologies, and proactively introduce new tools and techniques to improve Development processes.

Work closely with Designers, UX/UI Specialists, and other stakeholders to translate design mock-ups and wireframes into functional web applications.

Manage deployment processes, ensuring smooth and efficient deployment of applications to production environments.

Provide technical leadership and support to the Development team, fostering a collaborative and productive work environment.

Proven experience (5+ years) in Web Development, with a focus on React, [URL Removed] and Node.

Previous experience in a leadership or management role, with a strong track record of successfully leading Development teams and delivering projects on time and within budget.

Deep understanding of modern Web Development practices, including responsive design, cross-browser compatibility, and accessibility standards.

Strong proficiency in HTML, CSS, JavaScript (ES6+), and related front-end technologies.

Experience with Version Control systems (e.g., Git) and Project Management tools (e.g., Jira, Asana, ClickUp).

Experience working in an Agile development environment is preferred.

Advantageous –

Experience working with design systems.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to effectively communicate technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders.

Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to think critically and analytically.

