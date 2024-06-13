Digital Parks Africa ups data centre capacity

To meet the growing demand in the South African data centre market, Digital Parks Africa (DPA) has started expanding its Samrand data centre campus with the build of an additional brick-and-mortar extension to its custom, modular facility which will see an increase in capacity by 4,5MW.

DPA’s carrier-neutral data centre, having grown to 1620m2 in modular capacity over six years, is now adding 810 square metres of white space in a brick-and-mortar extension to support a further 570 racks.

“The integration of both modular and brick-and-mortar facilities within the DPA data centre will offer customers the flexibility to choose between configurations to suit their diverse needs and preferences – all within a single premises,” says Jacques de Jager, COO at Digital Parks Africa.

Eckart Zollner, head of business development at Digital Parks Africa, adds: “We are showing that modular and fixed brick-and-mortar can co-exist and complement each other, reducing initial capital commitment and time to market. It talks to the unique and innovative capabilities that MPT offer total data centre solutions using various building techniques.”

The modular facility now includes three levels hosting multiple customers and equipment.

Featuring three cooling modes and both medium and low voltage generators, DPA’s data centre includes a dedicated hyperscale data hall, exclusive white space areas, and 38-rack segmented pods for added security and custom capabilities.

“DPA offers 3 to 15kw power per rack density to accommodate various computing requirements,” says Warren Schooling, head of Sales at DPA. “This is increasingly important for organisations harnessing big data analytics and AI.

“Most data centres cap power density at 3 to 6kw, but we take it up to 15kw per rack,” he explains. “In data centres that cannot offer this capacity, customers requiring higher power capacity would have to contract an additional rack. As the industry is focusing on analytics and AI, processors and servers get denser and more power hungry so, by accommodating these power requirements, our design drives efficiencies and affordability for our customers.”