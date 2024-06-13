Financial Solutions and Process Architect (OneStream) – Gauteng Rosebank

Job Title: Financial Solutions and Process Architect (OneStream)

Location: Rivonia, Johannesburg

Contract type: Permanent

Onsite: 5 days per week

CIBA Recruitment has partnered with a leading JSE listed enterprise in their search for a Financial Solutions and Process Architect who has the confidence and proven experience in the design, re-engineering, and management of financial processes and ERP systems. The successful candidate will serve as a subject matter expert and a key resource for finance system implementation and the deployment of new functionalities. This role involves partnering with finance departments and legal entities on system-related process work and integration projects.

Roles and responsibilities:

Ensure the timely and effective completion of improvement projects.

Initiate and maintain proactive planning to avoid bottlenecks, particularly at month and year-end.

Collaborate on change management activities related to process improvements.

Recommend and implement solution enhancements at the process, functional, data, and reporting levels.

Ensure new developments align with existing business systems and IT landscape or facilitate necessary changes through proper governance.

Manage system configuration and build tasks.

Consult with functional users to identify best practices and strategies in configuration.

Use specialist knowledge to troubleshoot and solve advanced problems in the functional area.

Manage outsourced service providers against SLAs for incidents, service requests, and project delivery.

Lead project initiatives within the functional area.

Act as the primary interface with finance teams and other functional areas to develop appropriate processes and system interfaces.

Monitor and maintain the integrity of data within the finance systems landscape.

Provide high-level analytical support for ad hoc requests.

Handle reporting strategy work and ad hoc reporting requests and enhance metrics.

Stay updated on the latest best practices and align the company/function accordingly.

Invest time in self-development and training to enhance SME skills within the functional area.

Maintain a focus on business improvement (efficiency), data integrity, governance, automation, and training for identified and approved projects.

Identify trends or root causes of frequent audit issues, integration errors, data integrity, and processing issues.

Collaboratively analyse and solve problems in a team environment.

Prioritise projects and publish quarterly roadmaps.

Oversee application functional change control governance.

Evaluate and manage third party software, implementation and support vendors and their proposals.

Experience and qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree (B. Comm or equivalent) in Finance, Business Management, or related field.

A minimum of 10 years post-qualification experience, preferably in Business / IT

consulting.

Excellent project and change management experience with an aptitude for statistics, report generation and analytics.

Previous experience working in the mining sector would be advantageous.

Sound understanding and knowledge base of financial ERP systems.

Demonstrated technical ability in the implementation of ERP systems and processes.

Advanced knowledge in Excel, including the use of pivot tables, charts, and graphs.

ERP knowledge (Sage X3, Microsoft Dynamix. Etc)

Financial planning and analysis software implementations and support experience.

Reporting and Analytic tools (MS Power BI).

IFRS & accounting.

If you’re ready to take on a new challenge and make an impact, we want to hear from you. Apply now!??

