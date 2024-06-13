Financial Solutions and Process Architect (OneStream) – Gauteng Rosebank

Jun 13, 2024

Job Title: Financial Solutions and Process Architect (OneStream)
Location: Rivonia, Johannesburg
Contract type: Permanent
Onsite: 5 days per week

CIBA Recruitment has partnered with a leading JSE listed enterprise in their search for a Financial Solutions and Process Architect who has the confidence and proven experience in the design, re-engineering, and management of financial processes and ERP systems. The successful candidate will serve as a subject matter expert and a key resource for finance system implementation and the deployment of new functionalities. This role involves partnering with finance departments and legal entities on system-related process work and integration projects.

Roles and responsibilities:

  • Ensure the timely and effective completion of improvement projects.
  • Initiate and maintain proactive planning to avoid bottlenecks, particularly at month and year-end.
  • Collaborate on change management activities related to process improvements.
  • Recommend and implement solution enhancements at the process, functional, data, and reporting levels.
  • Ensure new developments align with existing business systems and IT landscape or facilitate necessary changes through proper governance.
  • Manage system configuration and build tasks.
  • Consult with functional users to identify best practices and strategies in configuration.
  • Use specialist knowledge to troubleshoot and solve advanced problems in the functional area.
  • Manage outsourced service providers against SLAs for incidents, service requests, and project delivery.
  • Lead project initiatives within the functional area.
  • Act as the primary interface with finance teams and other functional areas to develop appropriate processes and system interfaces.
  • Monitor and maintain the integrity of data within the finance systems landscape.
  • Provide high-level analytical support for ad hoc requests.
  • Handle reporting strategy work and ad hoc reporting requests and enhance metrics.
  • Stay updated on the latest best practices and align the company/function accordingly.
  • Invest time in self-development and training to enhance SME skills within the functional area.
  • Maintain a focus on business improvement (efficiency), data integrity, governance, automation, and training for identified and approved projects.
  • Identify trends or root causes of frequent audit issues, integration errors, data integrity, and processing issues.
  • Collaboratively analyse and solve problems in a team environment.
  • Prioritise projects and publish quarterly roadmaps.
  • Oversee application functional change control governance.
  • Evaluate and manage third party software, implementation and support vendors and their proposals.

Experience and qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s degree (B. Comm or equivalent) in Finance, Business Management, or related field.
  • A minimum of 10 years post-qualification experience, preferably in Business / IT
  • consulting.
  • Excellent project and change management experience with an aptitude for statistics, report generation and analytics.
  • Previous experience working in the mining sector would be advantageous.
  • Sound understanding and knowledge base of financial ERP systems.
  • Demonstrated technical ability in the implementation of ERP systems and processes.
  • Advanced knowledge in Excel, including the use of pivot tables, charts, and graphs.
  • ERP knowledge (Sage X3, Microsoft Dynamix. Etc)
  • Financial planning and analysis software implementations and support experience.
  • Reporting and Analytic tools (MS Power BI).
  • IFRS & accounting.

If you’re ready to take on a new challenge and make an impact, we want to hear from you. Apply now!??

Desired Skills:

  • Business Management
  • Mining
  • Finance
  • Process Mapping
  • ERP
  • Excel
  • Charts
  • Graphs
  • SAGE X3
  • Microsoft Dynamix
  • Accounting
  • IT
  • MS Power BI

