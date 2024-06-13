Financial Solutions and Process Architect (OneStream) – Gauteng Rosebank

Job Title: Financial Solutions and Process Architect (OneStream)
Location: Rivonia, Johannesburg
Contract type: Permanent
Onsite: 5 days per week
CIBA Recruitment has partnered with a leading JSE listed enterprise in their search for a Financial Solutions and Process Architect who has the confidence and proven experience in the design, re-engineering, and management of financial processes and ERP systems. The successful candidate will serve as a subject matter expert and a key resource for finance system implementation and the deployment of new functionalities. This role involves partnering with finance departments and legal entities on system-related process work and integration projects.
Roles and responsibilities:
- Ensure the timely and effective completion of improvement projects.
- Initiate and maintain proactive planning to avoid bottlenecks, particularly at month and year-end.
- Collaborate on change management activities related to process improvements.
- Recommend and implement solution enhancements at the process, functional, data, and reporting levels.
- Ensure new developments align with existing business systems and IT landscape or facilitate necessary changes through proper governance.
- Manage system configuration and build tasks.
- Consult with functional users to identify best practices and strategies in configuration.
- Use specialist knowledge to troubleshoot and solve advanced problems in the functional area.
- Manage outsourced service providers against SLAs for incidents, service requests, and project delivery.
- Lead project initiatives within the functional area.
- Act as the primary interface with finance teams and other functional areas to develop appropriate processes and system interfaces.
- Monitor and maintain the integrity of data within the finance systems landscape.
- Provide high-level analytical support for ad hoc requests.
- Handle reporting strategy work and ad hoc reporting requests and enhance metrics.
- Stay updated on the latest best practices and align the company/function accordingly.
- Invest time in self-development and training to enhance SME skills within the functional area.
- Maintain a focus on business improvement (efficiency), data integrity, governance, automation, and training for identified and approved projects.
- Identify trends or root causes of frequent audit issues, integration errors, data integrity, and processing issues.
- Collaboratively analyse and solve problems in a team environment.
- Prioritise projects and publish quarterly roadmaps.
- Oversee application functional change control governance.
- Evaluate and manage third party software, implementation and support vendors and their proposals.
Experience and qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree (B. Comm or equivalent) in Finance, Business Management, or related field.
- A minimum of 10 years post-qualification experience, preferably in Business / IT
- consulting.
- Excellent project and change management experience with an aptitude for statistics, report generation and analytics.
- Previous experience working in the mining sector would be advantageous.
- Sound understanding and knowledge base of financial ERP systems.
- Demonstrated technical ability in the implementation of ERP systems and processes.
- Advanced knowledge in Excel, including the use of pivot tables, charts, and graphs.
- ERP knowledge (Sage X3, Microsoft Dynamix. Etc)
- Financial planning and analysis software implementations and support experience.
- Reporting and Analytic tools (MS Power BI).
- IFRS & accounting.
If you’re ready to take on a new challenge and make an impact, we want to hear from you. Apply now!??
Desired Skills:
- Business Management
- Mining
- Finance
- Process Mapping
- ERP
- Excel
- Charts
- Graphs
- SAGE X3
- Microsoft Dynamix
- Accounting
- IT
- MS Power BI