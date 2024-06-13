Full stack Java Developer (LW1561) – Gauteng Midrand

Jun 13, 2024

  • Web and digital project experience advantageous

  • Agile working experience advantageous

  • Development and maintenance of platform/application

  • Review and present the proposed system solution to the IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System Owner

  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

  • Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

  • Participate in daily stand-ups

  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to colleagues and users when required

  • Assist with training – when required

  • Compiling of user and operational manuals

  • System audits

  • Understanding of integration between different technologies

  • Coordination between development and support environments

  • Assisting with the business case

  • Planning and monitoring

  • Translating and simplifying requirements

  • Requirements processing, gathering, analysis, management, and communication

  • Document requirements in appropriate format depending on the methodology followed

  • Assist with the identification and management of risks

Minimum Requirements:

TechStack: Java 11, 2EE, Junit, SQL Queries and optimization, JAX-RS, JPA, JTA, ORM, Flyway, Angular 10+, Typescript, Karma/Jasmine, HTML/CSS, Web components, PostgreSQL, Maven, Jira/Confluence, X-Ray, GitHub. Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

Education:

  • IT Degree and/or relevant qualifications

  • 3+ years of experience

  • On-premises virtualization technology expertise

  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • Full Stack Developer
  • Java 11

