Full stack Java Developer (LW1561) – Gauteng Midrand

- Web and digital project experience advantageous
- Agile working experience advantageous
- Development and maintenance of platform/application
- Review and present the proposed system solution to the IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System Owner
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
- Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
- Participate in daily stand-ups
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to colleagues and users when required
- Assist with training – when required
- Compiling of user and operational manuals
- System audits
- Understanding of integration between different technologies
- Coordination between development and support environments
- Assisting with the business case
- Planning and monitoring
- Translating and simplifying requirements
- Requirements processing, gathering, analysis, management, and communication
- Document requirements in appropriate format depending on the methodology followed
- Assist with the identification and management of risks
Minimum Requirements:
TechStack: Java 11, 2EE, Junit, SQL Queries and optimization, JAX-RS, JPA, JTA, ORM, Flyway, Angular 10+, Typescript, Karma/Jasmine, HTML/CSS, Web components, PostgreSQL, Maven, Jira/Confluence, X-Ray, GitHub. Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter
Education:
- IT Degree and/or relevant qualifications
- 3+ years of experience
- On-premises virtualization technology expertise
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing
Desired Skills:
