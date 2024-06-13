Full stack Java Developer (LW1561)

Web and digital project experience advantageous

Agile working experience advantageous

Development and maintenance of platform/application

Review and present the proposed system solution to the IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System Owner

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

Participate in daily stand-ups

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to colleagues and users when required

Assist with training – when required

Compiling of user and operational manuals

System audits

Understanding of integration between different technologies

Coordination between development and support environments

Assisting with the business case

Planning and monitoring

Translating and simplifying requirements

Requirements processing, gathering, analysis, management, and communication

Document requirements in appropriate format depending on the methodology followed

Assist with the identification and management of risks

Minimum Requirements:

TechStack: Java 11, 2EE, Junit, SQL Queries and optimization, JAX-RS, JPA, JTA, ORM, Flyway, Angular 10+, Typescript, Karma/Jasmine, HTML/CSS, Web components, PostgreSQL, Maven, Jira/Confluence, X-Ray, GitHub. Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

Education:

IT Degree and/or relevant qualifications

3+ years of experience

On-premises virtualization technology expertise

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing

Desired Skills:

Java

Full Stack Developer

Java 11

