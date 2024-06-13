Hardcopy peripherals take a big hit

Worldwide shipments of hardcopy peripherals declined 17,6% YoY to 18,8-million units in the first quarter of 2024 (1Q24). Shipment value also contracted 15,6% YoY during the quarter to $9,3-billion, according to International Data Corporation’s latest Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker.
Other notable highlights from the report include:
* The three largest regional markets saw annual declines in unit shipments ranging from 19,9% to 18,2%. One of the reasons for the contractions was that the same period last year had a higher base leading to less favourable comparisons. In addition, vendors have restricted shipments to address reduced profitability following recent periods of price reductions and high channel inventory.
* While all the top five vendors experienced YoY contractions, Brother saw the smallest decline at -8%. Brother recorded YoY growth in the Asia/Pacific region (excluding Japan and China) thanks to its ability to increase its shipments of Ink Tank models through recruitment of B2B-centred channels.
|Worldwide Hardcopy Peripherals Market, Unit Shipments, Company Share, and Year-Over-Year Growth, Q1 2024 (based on unit shipments)
|Companies
|1Q24 Unit Shipments
|1Q24 Market Share
|1Q23 Unit Shipments
|1Q23 Market Share
|1Q23/1Q22 Growth
|1. HP Inc.
|6,570,320
|34.9%
|8,226,438
|36.0%
|-20.1%
|2. Epson
|4,097,199
|21.8%
|5.093,033
|22.3%
|-19.6%
|3. Canon Group
|3,591,857
|19.1%
|4,175,621
|18.3%
|-14.0%
|4. Brother
|1,759,218
|9.4%
|1,912,896
|8.4%
|-8.0%
|5. Pantum
|530,127
|2.8%
|615,714
|2.7%
|-13.9%
|Others
|2,259,778
|12.0%
|2,798,004
|12.3%
|-19.2%
|Total
|18,808,499
|100.0%
|22,821,706
|100.0%
|-17.6%
|Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker, May 31, 2023