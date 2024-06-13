Hardcopy peripherals take a big hit

Worldwide shipments of hardcopy peripherals declined 17,6% YoY to 18,8-million units in the first quarter of 2024 (1Q24). Shipment value also contracted 15,6% YoY during the quarter to $9,3-billion, according to International Data Corporation’s latest Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker.

Other notable highlights from the report include:

* The three largest regional markets saw annual declines in unit shipments ranging from 19,9% to 18,2%. One of the reasons for the contractions was that the same period last year had a higher base leading to less favourable comparisons. In addition, vendors have restricted shipments to address reduced profitability following recent periods of price reductions and high channel inventory.

* While all the top five vendors experienced YoY contractions, Brother saw the smallest decline at -8%. Brother recorded YoY growth in the Asia/Pacific region (excluding Japan and China) thanks to its ability to increase its shipments of Ink Tank models through recruitment of B2B-centred channels.

Worldwide Hardcopy Peripherals Market, Unit Shipments, Company Share, and Year-Over-Year Growth, Q1 2024 (based on unit shipments) Companies 1Q24 Unit Shipments 1Q24 Market Share 1Q23 Unit Shipments 1Q23 Market Share 1Q23/1Q22 Growth 1. HP Inc. 6,570,320 34.9% 8,226,438 36.0% -20.1% 2. Epson 4,097,199 21.8% 5.093,033 22.3% -19.6% 3. Canon Group 3,591,857 19.1% 4,175,621 18.3% -14.0% 4. Brother 1,759,218 9.4% 1,912,896 8.4% -8.0% 5. Pantum 530,127 2.8% 615,714 2.7% -13.9% Others 2,259,778 12.0% 2,798,004 12.3% -19.2% Total 18,808,499 100.0% 22,821,706 100.0% -17.6% Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker, May 31, 2023