ICT Support Technician – Western Cape Stellenbosch

ENVIRONMENT:

A prominent Telecommunications Solutions provide seeks a strong technical ICT Support Technician, whose primary role will be to provide support for personnel and their related work equipment and services and other ICT infrastructure services of the company during office and standby hours. The ideal candidate will need a 3-year tertiary qualification (CTU, Centurion Academy, a University of Technology, etc.) with at least 5 years’ suitable experience including the installation and troubleshooting of one or more of the following Operating Systems and Applications: Windows 10, Mac Operating systems, Windows & SQL Server 2008 – 2019, Linux, etc. You will also need skills in Microsoft Exchange Server, WSUS, AD & must have at least mid-level knowledge of routing, switching, IP addressing & FW rules.

DUTIES:

Provide technical support to in-person, telephone and email requests from users for all ICT servers, hardware, software and associated peripherals. Technical support includes software troubleshooting, hardware troubleshooting, WIFI/VPN connectivity troubleshooting and peripherals such as printers troubleshooting.

Generation and update of tickets within the IT Support Ticket system utility for the purpose of tracking open support issues. This includes documenting the progress and outcome of high-impact Support calls and contributing to the root cause analysis process.

Pro-actively provide information to users on the progress of outstanding support calls, including procurement requests.

Monitor Systems Health and continuity locally and remotely, in and after hours, for the purposes of continuity.

ICT user hardware and software asset tracking.

General IT Infrastructure Support.

Maintenance of the Network Infrastructure, including – Hardware troubleshooting. LAN/WAN troubleshooting. Network and Internet access.

Manage Access Control systems including – Access Control System management/maintenance. Access Control System enrolments. Alarm System Administrator.

Coordination with response, callouts to premises on response and lock up when needed.

Fire Safety System Administration.

Provide assistance with the Pre-deployment Testing of general systems before installation and commissioning.

Provide assistance with commissioning, including new hardware.

Ordering and Asset Management of ICT equipment.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

A 3-year tertiary qualification (CTU, Centurion Academy, a University of Technology, etc.).

One or more of the following courses: A+, N+, MCSE, Cisco CCNA, RHSE. International Certification would be advantageous.

Experience/Skills –

A minimum of 5 years relevant experience.

Microsoft Exchange Server, WSUS, AD.

Must have at least mid-level knowledge of routing, switching, IP addressing & FW rules.

Anti-Virus software.

Backup technologies.

Infrastructure Monitoring software.

MS Office Suite.

Experience in the installation and troubleshooting of one or more of the following Operating Systems and Applications: Windows 10, Mac Operating systems, Windows & SQL Server 2008 – 2019, Linux, etc.

Network Cabling and Crimping.

Proven telephonic and onsite support history.

Willingness to travel internationally.

Advantageous –

Experience with virtualization technologies – Hyper-V, VMware, Proxmox.

Ubiquity and MikroTik technologies.

Network switch administration.

Polycom Video Conferencing technologies.

NVR / DVR camera technologies.

Python, PowerShell and other Scripting skills.

ATTRIBUTES:

Analytical problem-solving skills.

Able to work as part of a diverse team with different skills.

Can self-manage, especially when operating alone with remote support.

Excellent communications skills.

Have a need to continuously upskill.

A “Can Do” attitude to any type of work that needs to be done.

Ability to balance work and life.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

ICT

Support

Technician

Learn more/Apply for this position