Intermediate Data Scientist

We are seeking a talented and analytical Intermediate Data Scientists to join our dynamic data team. The ideal candidate will have a strong foundation in data science methodologies, hands-on experience with data analysis, and the ability to derive actionable insights from complex data sets. This role involves collaborating with cross-functional teams to enhance our data-driven decision-making processes and contribute to impactful projects.

What you’ll do:

Data Analysis Insights

Analyze large, complex datasets to uncover trends, patterns, and insights.

Provide actionable recommendations based on data analysis to improve business processes and decision-making.

Model Development

Develop, validate, and deploy predictive models using machine learning techniques.

Implement statistical models for forecasting, classification, and other tasks as required.

Data Management

Clean, preprocess, and transform data to prepare it for analysis and modeling.

Maintain and improve data quality and data pipelines.

Visualization Reporting

Create compelling data visualizations to communicate findings effectively to stakeholders.

Develop and maintain dashboards and reports for tracking key metrics and outcomes.

Collaboration

Work closely with cross-functional teams including product, engineering, and operations to understand their data needs.

Provide data-driven insights to support product development and business strategy.

Technical Documentation

Document methodologies, processes, and code for reproducibility and knowledge sharing.

Ensure best practices in data science are followed and contribute to developing internal guidelines.

Your expertise:

Experience

2-4 years of experience in data science, analytics, or a related field.

Proven experience in developing and deploying machine learning models in a production environment.

Technical Skills

Proficiency in data manipulation and analysis using Python or R.

Experience with machine learning libraries such as scikit-learn, TensorFlow, or PyTorch.

Familiarity with SQL and database management.

Knowledge of data visualization tools like Tableau, Power BI, or similar.

Experience with version control systems (e.g., Git).

Analytical Skills

Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to derive actionable insights from data.

Solid understanding of statistical analysis and experimental design.

Communication Skills

Ability to present complex information clearly and concisely to both technical and non-technical audiences.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Personal Attributes:

Detail-oriented: Keen attention to detail and commitment to accuracy.

Keen attention to detail and commitment to accuracy. Innovative: Enthusiastic about learning new techniques and exploring emerging technologies.

Enthusiastic about learning new techniques and exploring emerging technologies. Team Player: Collaborative mindset with a willingness to work with diverse teams.

Collaborative mindset with a willingness to work with diverse teams. Self-motivated: Ability to work independently and manage multiple projects simultaneously.

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to our inspiring developer forums. A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.?

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

Learn more/Apply for this position