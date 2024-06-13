Intermediate – Senior .Net Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

Join a dynamic IT provider based in Durbanville as a Senior .Net Developer. This role involves exciting new development and enhancing current systems across a wide range of platforms. You’ll gain advanced skills in Microsoft SQL, working with complex data processing within SQL procedures. Their efficient, handcrafted frameworks ensure scalable development. You’ll use the latest C# .Net features and collaborate with a team of skilled developers.

Key Requirements

Microsoft .Net C#

Microsoft SQL Server

HTML5 / CSS3 / Javascript

Microsoft TFS / Azure DevOps

Beneficial Competencies

Agile development

Scrum and Kanban methodologies

Understanding Design Principles, patterns and structures

Service Oriented Architecture

COMMENTS:

Desired Skills:

Intermediate

Senior

Net

