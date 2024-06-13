Intermediate SQL Database Administrator – KwaZulu-Natal KwaZulu-Natal

Our client is seeking a skilled intermediate SQL Database Administrator to join their team. You will be responsible for the performance, integrity and security of databases.
Responsibilities:
- Establishing the needs of users and monitoring user access and security
- Monitoring performance and managing parameters to provide fast responses to front-end users
- Mapping out the conceptual design for a planned database
- Considering both back-end organisation of data and front-end accessibility for end-users
- Refining the logical design so that it can be translated into a specific data model
- Further refining the physical design to meet system storage requirements
- Installing and testing new versions of the DBMS
- Writing database documentation, including data standards, procedures and definitions for the data dictionary (metadata)
- Controlling access permissions and privileges
- Developing, managing and testing back-up and recovery plans
- Ensuring that storage and archiving procedures are functioning correctly
- Capacity planning
- Working closely with IT project managers, database developers and software developer
- Communicating regularly with technical, applications and operational staff to ensure database integrity and security
- Commissioning and installing new applications and customising existing applications in order to make them fit for purpose
Requirements:
- Degree, Diploma or IT Related Qualification
- Minimum of 1 years’ SQL database administration experience in a high pressured, fast paced environment
- Must be competent in Microsoft SQL Server 2008 and 2008 R2/ 2012
- Previous experience in T-SQL Scripting, SQL replication and exporting & importing of data is essential
- Must be able to create MS SQL Logins as well as have strong knowledge in Database Security
- SSIS, SSRS and Analysis Services experience would be advantageous
- No-SQL experience would be advantageous
Desired Skills:
- SSIS
- SSRS
- T-SQL Scripting
- MS SQL