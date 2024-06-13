IT Administrator – Pretoria – Gauteng Pretoria

Jun 13, 2024

IT Administrator URGENTLY needed for a high end Law firm based in Pretoria.

Candidate must have:
– N+ and A+
– At least 3 years experience in a similar role
– Proven experience as an IT Administrator or similar role
– Solid knowledge of network protocols, hardware, and software
– Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail
– Excellent communication and customer service skills
– Certification in relevant IT fields (e.g. CompTIA, Cisco, Microsoft) is a plus

Responsibilities are as follows:
– Manage and maintain all company IT systems, including hardware, software, and network infrastructure
– Provide technical support to employees for IT-related issues
– Monitor and maintain system security, including firewalls, anti-virus software, and access controls
– Develop and implement IT policies and procedures to ensure the security and efficiency of our IT systems
– Ensure compliance with IT regulations and best practices
– Collaborate with other departments to identify and address technology needs
– Must be fully bilingual.

Email CV plus payslip ASAP.
Desired Skills:

  • IT Administrator
  • N+
  • A+
  • CompTIA

