IT Administrator – Pretoria

IT Administrator URGENTLY needed for a high end Law firm based in Pretoria.
Candidate must have:
– N+ and A+
– At least 3 years experience in a similar role
– Proven experience as an IT Administrator or similar role
– Solid knowledge of network protocols, hardware, and software
– Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail
– Excellent communication and customer service skills
– Certification in relevant IT fields (e.g. CompTIA, Cisco, Microsoft) is a plus
Responsibilities are as follows:
– Manage and maintain all company IT systems, including hardware, software, and network infrastructure
– Provide technical support to employees for IT-related issues
– Monitor and maintain system security, including firewalls, anti-virus software, and access controls
– Develop and implement IT policies and procedures to ensure the security and efficiency of our IT systems
– Ensure compliance with IT regulations and best practices
– Collaborate with other departments to identify and address technology needs
– Must be fully bilingual.
Email CV plus payslip ASAP.
