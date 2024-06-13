IT Project Manager – Gauteng Samrand Business Park

Sizwe Africa IT Group has a vacancy for an IT Project Manager, based at our Sizwe Samrand, Gauteng offices. The purpose of the position is to manage and execute projects from inception to completion, according to project management fundamentals. Focus on defining tools and processes to support organizational objectives. The key objective is to manage the implementation of project deliverables within the Sizwe Group’s internal and external client base.

Recruitment for this position will be conducted with the intention of progressing our employment equity policy, targets and objectives.

Minimum 5 (five) years managerial experience in a similar environment;

Minimum 3 years in Project Management and ICT environment

Knowledge and understanding of the corporate identity of the organisation and the governance mechanisms utilised to govern the corporate identity

Knowledge and understanding of the company policies and procedures applicable to the specific work environment to ensure that work outcomes are compliant to the policies and procedures

Knowledge to engineer finance for projects i.e. to determine financial models for large projects

Knowledge and understanding of the relevant ISO 9000 procedures applicable to the specific work environment to ensure that work outcomes are ISO 9000 compliant

The ability to define, scope, plan and execute projects according to international project management methodology

The ability to apply the principles of recruitment and selection to successfully source and retain competent staff

The ability to utilise qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to conduct research related to a specific topic

The ability to be firm in all situations without sacrificing principles

The ability to determine deadlines and execute outputs accordingly without exceeding target dates

The ability to be trusted to do what is expected in terms of work outcome

The ability to think at a strategic level within all business situations and therefore eliminating operational and tactical issues

The ability to perform as part of a team to meet business requirements and deliver on outputs

Acting in a way that gains goodwill and prevents offensive feelings

Implement OHS to improve safety of environment

Take decision on selection of project team members

Overtime Work will be required on an Ad-Hoc Basis

Valid driver’s license.

Project Management

Implement Project Quality

Consult the project quality control mechanisms to ensure adequate quality control application across project time span

Conduct quality assurance in accordance with set schedules to ensure that the project deliverables adhere to set standards

Execute activities in accordance with the project plan to ensure that the project deliverables conform to set specifications

Implement project quality process within predefined time schedules

Implement project quality in accordance with policies, procedures and legal requirements

Complete project implementation management actions within allocated time frames

Procure Project Requirements

Procure Project Requirements Determine the project requirements in accordance with deliverables

Submit the necessary requisitions for procurement purposes

Procure the necessary requirements in accordance with policies and procedures

Submit all procurement documentation to the Procurement Manager for processing

Archive the relevant procurement documentation

Procure requirements in accordance with policies, procedures and legal requirements

Procure requirements within allocated time frames

Facilitation of Project Interventions

Facilitation of Project Interventions Facilitate Project Interventions

Identify the need for a project intervention during the management of the project; or

A project intervention is arranged in accordance with the project schedule

Analyse the objectives of the project intervention to determine the best suitable methodology to be utilised; or

Define the objectives of the project intervention in accordance with the stated needs and requirements

Secure the appropriate resources in accordance with the nature of the intervention (Venue, Finance, Audio)

Compile the project intervention material in accordance with the objectives and requests; or

Distribute pre-project intervention material to the attendants where applicable

Create a climate conducive to learning/performance to ensure that objectives are achieved

Facilitate the project intervention in accordance with the stated objectives and the decided methodology

Continuously evaluate progress in the most appropriate methodology to ensure that the objectives are achieved

Additional intervention is effected where applicable

Evaluate the intervention to ensure that the quality management objectives are achieved

Inform the relevant role players of the outcome of the project intervention

The appropriate accreditation/registration/licensing is activated where necessary

Document the results of the project intervention for future reference purposes

Facilitate project interventions in accordance with policies, procedures, and legal requirements

Conclude facilitation actions within the allocated upon time frames

Stakeholder Relations Management

Stakeholder Relations Management Identify the relevant role players in accordance with business requirements and dependencies

Manage supplier relationships:

Engage in discussions to determine roles and responsibilities and possible areas of cooperation, improvement and conflict

Review contracts to ensure expected outcomes from all parties are addressed

Monitor the performance of suppliers to ensure that the agreements are honoured

Provide feedback/input to Line Manager;

Identifying and developing new opportunities with clients;

Obtaining customer acceptance of project deliverables;

Ensure open communication with regard to customer satisfaction within the project (including transition period)

Project Execution

Project Execution Consult and coordinate with all respective team members to ensure that all parties are in agreement with the project plan, requirements, deadlines and schedules – to determine the relevant deliverables and project management process in terms of

Project definition and Scope

Project plan

Quality

Budget

Human resources

Integration management

Risk management

Procurement management

Communication management

Execute the project in accordance with project planning

Ensure that the delivery of new products or services from the project is to the appropriate level of quality, on time and within budget, in accordance with the project plan and project governance arrangements

Ensure quality assurance and overall integrity of the project – focus inwardly on the internal consistency of the project and outwardly on its coherence with infrastructure planning and interfaces with other programs

Ensure efficient allocation of common resources and skills within the project portfolio

Manage communication with all stakeholders

Resolve issues and take corrective action wherever gaps in the program are identified or issues arise

Manage risks to ensure the successful delivery of the project

Manage CSSQ (cost, schedule, scope and quality)

Report progress of the project at regular intervals to the project director

Sign-off the project deliverables in accordance with the project plan.

Close the project in accordance with the project plan.

Sign-off all project completion certification and accept delivery in accordance with policies and procedures.

Conduct a project review meeting at the closure to determine efficiency and to record possible points for ease of future projects.

Compile the project file containing all relevant information and archive for future reference purposes.

Manage Sub-Project in accordance with policies, procedures and legal requirements

Manage Sub-Project within the allocated time frames

Desired Skills:

PRINCE2

PMP

Prince2 Practitioner

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Sizwe Africa IT Group is a BBBEE Level 1 Company.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident Fund

