IT Tech Support Associate, Chad

Jun 13, 2024

Our client is currently seeking a qualified IT Tech Support Associate who will be responsible for ensuring the highest level of customer service across Chad supporting their technology needs.

ABOUT THE OPPORTUNITY & RESPONSIBILITIES

  • TECH SUPPORT (40% time)
  • NETWORK MANAGEMENT (20% time)
  • EQUIPMENT MANAGEMENT (20% time)
  • MISCELLANEOUS TECH SUPPORTS (20% time)

WHO WE ARE LOOKING FOR

Successful candidates will be passionate about the power of entrepreneurship to improve lives and communities.

  • 3 + years of work experience in tech support for a company in Africa
  • Bachelors’ degree in IT or similar field
  • Technical Expertise – Continuously updates one’s own knowledge about new technologies and product modifications.
  • Staff Support – Customer-service orientation to propose and create long-term technology solutions to solve team problems.
  • Must speak fluent English and French. Knowledge of other local languages is a plus.

Desired Skills:

  • Computer Skills
  • Equipment Operation
  • Technical Support
  • Training
  • Troubleshooting

